Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $475.24

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $475.24 and last traded at $474.26, with a volume of 6530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Humana by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Humana by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1,393.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

