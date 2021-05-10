Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday. AlphaValue cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

