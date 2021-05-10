ADT (NYSE:ADT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

ADT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.48. 157,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,250. ADT has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 27,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ADT by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

