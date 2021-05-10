Edgeware Price Hits $0.0200 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and approximately $864,985.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

