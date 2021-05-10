Hiveterminal Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 120% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $33.37 million and $1.75 million worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.