Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.18.

CPX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,340. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.13. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$40.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

