Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.42. 13,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,429. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

