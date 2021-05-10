Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.80.

Everbridge stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. 27,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,880. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

