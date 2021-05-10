Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Down 9.4%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.10. 5,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.
CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.
In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.
