Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 2,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

MERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

