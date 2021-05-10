Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,569 shares.The stock last traded at $275.84 and had previously closed at $275.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.89.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alexander’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $250,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

