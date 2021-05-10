Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.16. Opera shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $1,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.