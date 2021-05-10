Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.71

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $10,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

