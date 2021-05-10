Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,317,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,506. The company has a market capitalization of $339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

