Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.47. 24,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

