Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.65.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,563. Intuit has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.