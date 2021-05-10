Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $431.65.
A number of research firms have commented on INTU. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,563. Intuit has a 1 year low of $270.91 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
