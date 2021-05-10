Modefi Trading Down 9.8% This Week (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00003865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $455,382.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

