Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Cap of $56.71 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $56.71 million and $1.88 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

