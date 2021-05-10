Router Protocol (ROUTE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $724,709.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00012852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $724,709.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00482580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 89.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00243617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.28 or 0.01219433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003695 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00733469 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,670 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

