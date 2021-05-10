First Pacific Financial Has $554,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Pacific Financial grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.21. 535,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,176,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

