Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RGA traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

