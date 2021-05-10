QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

QGEN stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,136. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

