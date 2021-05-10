Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $30,108,150. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.91. 53,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $450.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

