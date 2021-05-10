Origin Dollar Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $7,826.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.