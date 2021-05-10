-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 1,086,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,072,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4,776.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tilray by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

