MonaCoin (MONA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.87 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $197.98 million and $13.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00005401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,767.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.38 or 0.07144590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.81 or 0.02411437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.38 or 0.00655185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00177779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.00799261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.99 or 0.00611445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00531470 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

