Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently:

5/5/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust capital markets performance and reserve release. Goldman’s solid position in announced and completed M&As across the world will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business are encouraging. Steady capital deployment activities remain a tailwind. With a strong liquidity position, it remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth.”

4/23/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $390.00 to $410.00.

4/22/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $437.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $468.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $338.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $320.00.

4/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.56. 241,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $372.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

