Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $327.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:DE traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.47. 78,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,713. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

