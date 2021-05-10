Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.68

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.28, with a volume of 11958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders have sold 880,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,596 in the last three months. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 769.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

