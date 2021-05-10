Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.79

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.79 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

