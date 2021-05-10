Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

