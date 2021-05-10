LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Hits New 12-Month High at $186.08

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.08 and last traded at $185.04, with a volume of 2018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

