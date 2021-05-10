Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $447.69

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $447.69 and last traded at $447.00, with a volume of 685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.35.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,606 shares of company stock worth $16,841,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

