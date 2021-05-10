Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.57

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 4909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

