Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s (HENKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 147,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

