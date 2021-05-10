ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

