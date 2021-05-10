Air France-KLM’s (AFLYY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.60. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.