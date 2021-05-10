Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Duke Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.