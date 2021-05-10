Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $261.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $263.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

