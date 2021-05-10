Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 88.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$2.18 on Monday, hitting C$167.12. 98,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.90 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$123.78 and a twelve month high of C$167.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

