Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.7% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.71. The stock had a trading volume of 570,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

