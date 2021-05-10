XSGD Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. XSGD has a total market cap of $36.02 million and $277,189.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 49,797,418 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

