Desire (DSR) Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $23,124.28 and approximately $49,836.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,767.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.38 or 0.07144590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.81 or 0.02411437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.38 or 0.00655185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00177779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.00799261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.99 or 0.00611445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00531470 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

