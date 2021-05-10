Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

