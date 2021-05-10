ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,361.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $22,361.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00531470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00209673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00228822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,192,355 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.