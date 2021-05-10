Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVDCF. HSBC upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$12.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

