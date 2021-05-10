Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,741,601 shares of company stock valued at $508,918,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $314.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $896.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

