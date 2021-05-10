Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

