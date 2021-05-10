Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.5% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

