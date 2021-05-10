Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $8.77 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

